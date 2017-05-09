92-year-old worker a staple at Fairmount Park

Most 92-year-olds would be at home, enjoying retirement, but not one Fairmount Park racetrack worker, who has worked for the company for more than 60 years.

Charlie Zuber is a familiar face to regulars who attend the racetrack.

"When people come in through the door and don't hear Charlie screaming program, they think there is something wrong at Fairmount Park,” said Brian Zander.

Zuber has been selling programs for decades, he says he has the greatest job ever.

"As long as able to work and nothing bother me, I think I'll come to work," said Zuber.

Fairmount’s President and General Manager, Brian Zander, said he hopes Charlie works as long as he can.

"He's unofficially but officially the ambassador of Fairmount Park,” said Zander.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.