News 4 Schools: Parkway South Middle students helping those in lead

For students at Parkway South Middle, Fridays have a deeper meaning.

Every Friday, the sixth through eighth graders are grouped into teams through the school’s Patriot Unity Group or PUGS. Together, they work on projects to help others throughout the years.

The projects range from comforting parents of sick children to building a blessing box to share goods with the less fortunate.

It is a way for students to think beyond the classroom.

