Police searching for 2 suspects who broke into North St. Louis church

St. Louis police are searching for two people who broke into a North St. Louis church on Tuesday morning.

Bishop Debora Morris has been with the Willing Workers Christian Redeeming Spiritual Church for 15 years. She said the thieves were trying to steal copper pipes from the church.

"It is disheartening to think somebody would think so less of the church that they would break into it for copper, for pipes, to do damage to the house of God," Morris said.

Police said the thieves busted through a basement door to get inside, eventually triggering the alarm. When police arrived, they chased the two suspects from the back of the church when the two then split up. One officer hurt his leg during the chase.

By late Tuesday morning, a member of the church, Richard Cade, had arrived to begin repairs.

"They have a disregard for church these days," said Cade.

"We were just talking about that the other day, we were talking about how guys were breaking into churches when we used to respect the churches, never heard of this in my era coming up as a kid, folks breaking in churches," said Cade.

Morris said she believes people are desensitized and the church is not held in as high of a regard as it used to be, and things are getting worse.

Overall, Morris thinks there needs to be a better sense of community.

"If you see something and you know it's not right, there's no harm in reporting it, and then you still have to pray, please don't forget to pray," Morris pleaded.

If you have any information regarding the break-in, please contact police immediately.

