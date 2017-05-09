St. Louis Co. PD: Flyers saying we'll ticket RVs moved to Fenton parking lot are fake

St. Louis County PD says they are not behind this flyer. Credit: KMOV

St. Louis County Police say they are not ticketing RVs that were moved to a shopping center parking lot due to flooding.

Several viewers said a flyer was put on their RVs that were moved to a shopping center parking lot in Fenton in order to get out of the way of flood waters.

The flyer says unless the RVs are moved, St. Louis County Police will tickets and tow the vehicles. However, St. Louis County Police said the flyer isn’t theirs and the warning on the flyer is false.

If you see a similar flyer and are unsure if it is real, call St. Louis County Police.

