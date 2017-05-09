Suspect-at-large who robbed a Family Dollar in South City

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the suspect that targeted a South City Family Dollar. (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect that robbed a Family Dollar store in south St. Louis on Saturday.

Around 3 p.m. a man entered the store at 4645 Gravois and approached an employee working at the counter and handed him a note demanded money.

According to authorities, the suspect said he did have a gun in his pocket but did not display one.

After receiving the undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the store and took off in an unknown direction.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-9477.

