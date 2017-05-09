2 suspects arrested after 250-pounds of marijuana seized in Sull - KMOV.com

2 suspects arrested after 250-pounds of marijuana seized in Sullivan

Posted: Updated:
Photo credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Photo credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Photo credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office Photo credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A pair of men are now in custody after the seizure of 250 pounds of marijuana Monday morning. 

On the morning of May 8, around 4:30 a.m., detectives made a stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado on Interstate 44 (I-44) near Sullivan, Mo. During the stop, the marijuana was uncovered after detectives found it being stored in a false compartment in the truck's toolbox. 

The sheriff's office said the street value of the marijuana is $250,000. 

The two suspects are a 42 year-old man from Moscow Mills, Mo., and a 21 year-old undocumented man from Mexico. 

The Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crime Enforcement Unit arrested the two suspects and seized the marijuana. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly