Man found shot in the head following shooting between 2 vehicles in south St. Louis

A homicide investigation was launched following a late-night shooting between two vehicles in south St. Louis.

The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 4300 block of California Avenue, in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Responding officers found a man at the scene with a sustained gunshot wound to the head. He was not conscious or breathing, police said.

The male victim was transported to the hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses on the scene told News 4 that two vehicles, a yellow car and a red car, were firing shots at one another. The yellow vehicle, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, struck and knocked down a utility pole.

At this time, no other injuries were reported. It is not known if the victim found at the scene was driving the yellow vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved