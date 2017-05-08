2nd term's the charm: Facing felony charges, Alorton mayor's first order of business is a new car

Alorton Mayor JoAnn Reed is seeking approval of a new car for the mayor's office. Credit: KMOV

A Metro East mayor once removed from office for a felony was sworn in for a second time Monday night.

Alorton Mayor JoAnn Reed was elected to office, despite facing more felony charges.

Her first and only item of business on the board meeting's agenda the night of her swearing in was "approval of a new vehicle for the Mayor's Office."

The agenda has no specifics about the car or how much it will cost taxpayers.

Mayor Reed set aside the matter during the meeting

"It's a slap in the face to these taxpayers out here, this is not right," said Alorton Trustee Gwen McCallum.

"Me personally, I don't care," said Alorton native Ked. "That's all up to her."

Car or not, Mayor Reed may not have her title for long. She's facing a felony charge for voter fraud and could be removed from office by a judge.

She was removed from her position in 2014, after pleading guilty to smuggling a cellphone into jail for a jailed relative.

"I've got seven kids," said Alorton native Mario McCarkle.

McCarkle told News 4 taxpayer money should be spent on improving the village's infrastructure instead of new wheels for Mayor Reed.

"Stop signs, sidewalks for the kids," said McCarkle. "Build stuff for the kids so they can do something else besides walking these streets every day."

