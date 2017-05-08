Local elementary student brings medical needle to school; several students pricked

A student at Penniman Elementary School in the Cahokia District brought a needle to school and began playing with it on Monday.

It is believed that the needle is used for diabetics to check their blood sugar. According to Superintendent Arthur Ryan, the needle belongs to the child's grandmother.

The district believes that the girl was playing with the needle during recess along with several other students.

Ryan said the students took turns pricking each other with the needle, perhaps playing "doctor."

Once the school was made aware of the incident, the parents of the children involved were notified both by phone call and by letters that were sent home. The district is offering to get the children seen by the doctor of the parent's choice at the school's expense.

Further details are not known at this time, but stay tuned to News 4 as this story develops.

