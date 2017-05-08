Attorney says test results show radioactive waste found in four more Bridgeton homes

Test results: radioactive waste found in 4 more homes Attorneys representing a Bridgeton couple that sued after radioactive waste was found in their home, announced that tests foundMore >
Test results radioactive waste found in 4 more homes Attorneys representing a Bridgeton couple that sued after radioactive waste was found in their home, announced that tests found the same material in four more homesMore >
MoDOT re-opened all lanes of Highway 141 Monday afternoon. A stretch of the road near I-44 had been closed for more than a week due to floodingMore >
MoDOT re-opened all lanes of Highway 141 Monday afternoon. A stretch of the road near I-44 had been closed for more than a week due to floodingMore >
An overturned tanker carrying ethanol has closed two ramps in the Metro East. Police said the tanker was trying to exit onto northbound Route 3 from eastbound I-270 near Mitchell, Illinois when it overturned.More >
An overturned tanker carrying ethanol has closed two ramps in the Metro East. Police said the tanker was trying to exit onto northbound Route 3 from eastbound I-270 near Mitchell, Illinois when it overturned.More >
The Kingshighway Bridge will partially re-open Saturday afternoon, the St. Louis Streets Department saidMore >
The Kingshighway Bridge will partially re-open Saturday afternoon, the St. Louis Streets Department saidMore >