Overturned tanker closes exit ramps in Metro East

This tanker overturned while exiting from EB I-270 onto NB Route 3 when it crashed. Credit: KMOV

An overturned tanker carrying ethanol has closed two ramps in the Metro East.

Police said the tanker was trying to exit onto northbound Route 3 from eastbound I-270 near Mitchell, Illinois when it overturned.

The tanker was the only vehicle involved the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The ramp from eastbound I-270 to northbound Route 3 and the ramp from northbound Route 3 to eastbound I-270 will be closed for several hours.

