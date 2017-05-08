Parkway South high school senior receives Presidential Scholar award

Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. This year, one student from Parkway South High earned this prestigious award.

Erin Neely, a graduating senior, is celebrating this incredibly rare honor.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by an executive order of the President, to recognize and honor the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.