Parkway South high school senior receives Presidential Scholar award

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Erin Neely from Parkway South High received the highest honor for a graduating senior, Presidential Scholar. (Credit: Erin Neely) Erin Neely from Parkway South High received the highest honor for a graduating senior, Presidential Scholar. (Credit: Erin Neely)
MANCHESTER (KMOV.com) -

Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. This year, one student from Parkway South High earned this prestigious award.

Erin Neely, a graduating senior, is celebrating this incredibly rare honor.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by an executive order of the President, to recognize and honor the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

