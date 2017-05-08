Kingshighway Bridge to partially re-open Saturday

The Kingshighway Bridge will partially re-open Saturday afternoon, the St. Louis Streets Department said.

Work on the bridge started in 2015, closing the stretch of Kingshighway between Shaw and Vandeventer.

One lane in each direction of Kingshighway will re-open at 2:00 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Originally, the plan was to have the bridge partially re-opened by December but was pushed back to late April. The re-opening was scheduled for late April but delayed again due to rain.

