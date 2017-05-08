Kingshighway Bridge to partially re-open Saturday

An overturned tanker carrying ethanol has closed two ramps in the Metro East. Police said the tanker was trying to exit onto northbound Route 3 from eastbound I-270 near Mitchell, Illinois when it overturned.More >
The Kingshighway Bridge will partially re-open Saturday afternoon, the St. Louis Streets Department saidMore >
Police are looking for a man robbed a Bank of American branch in St. Charles Monday afternoonMore >
The Rockwood School District said a small group of dedicated employees prevented Eureka High School from suffering widespread flooding damage.More >
