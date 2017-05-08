Police searching for man who robbed St. Charles bank

St. Charles PD says this man robbed a Bank of American on S. Fifth Street Monday afternoon. Credit: St. Charles PD

Police are looking for a man robbed a Bank of American branch in St. Charles Monday afternoon.

The man walked into the bank in the 1300 block of S. Fifth Street around 2:20 p.m. and passed a note to the teller announcing a robbery. He implied he had a weapon but did not show one, police said.

He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Nobody was hurt, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect inside the bank.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call St. Charles Police at 636-949-3300, anonymously at 636-949-3333 or you can text them at STCPD plus your message to 274637.

