Local student's school project raises thousands of dollars for Backstoppers

A local middle school student was overcome with grief when St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed last year.

Thirteen-year-old Madison McGinnis is now turning that grief into action.

"When Officer Blake Snyder died, it was an emotional time for me, wasn't too far from where I lived," said McGinnis.

Hitting home even further, some of her closest family members are police officers.

"I have my dad, my grandpa, didn't know whether it was going to happen to them or not," McGinnis said.

So, McGinnis decided to dedicate her eighth grade community service project at St. James Catholic School in Millstadt to supporting all officers.

She made black and blue yard signs that read, "We support our local law enforcement."

"Maddie has great character, put her mind to doing something, got bigger than she even dreamed of," said Steve Kidd, the principal at St. James.

Kidd said McGinnis first sold 200 signs at $10 a piece. She then had to order another 200 signs because so many from the Metro East to St. Louis wanted one in their yard.

All of the money raised is going directly to Backstoppers, which supports the families of fallen officers, firefighters and other first responders.

"You don't always know when they're going to come home, or if come home, really sad," McGinnis said.

On Tuesday, McGinnis will be presenting a check for $2,100 to Backstoppers at St. James.

Officer Blake Snyder's widow, Elizabeth Snyder, will be on hand for the presentation.

