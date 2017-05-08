Dedicated employees prevented bad flood damage at Eureka High School

The Rockwood School District said a small group of dedicated employees prevented Eureka High School from suffering widespread flooding damage.

Around Eureka High School, crews are currently trying to clean up as the waters of the Meramec River recede. However, there is not as much to clean up compared with the end of 2015, due in part to four men.

“We have a shop of tradesmen that have an attitude of get it done, get it done right,” said Preston Vaden a Master Plumber with the Rockwood School District.

Overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday, as the Meramec River crested at Eureka High School campus, four employees stayed on campus doing their best to fight off the flood waters.

“It was so intimidating, it was coming through the drains, through the courtyard sidewalk. I’ve never seen anything like that before and I’ve been doing this a long time,” said Vaden.

Vaden, HVAC technicians Brian Paul and Scott Young, and groundskeeper Stephen Leuthauser were at the school as flood waters rose.

At one point, water starting coming up through the sewers and there was no way to keep the water out. The four managed to save parts of the building.

“When the water started coming up through the sewers we had to re-direct attention for purpose of saving other parts of the school,” said Young.

The A gym suffered damage to the floor, but the district said other parts of the building weren’t affected.

