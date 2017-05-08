Chesterfield Gander Mountain store to remain open

Gander Mountain announced which stores will stay open on Monday, including their Chesterfield location.

Camping World Holdings acquired Gander Mountain last week after filing bankruptcy in March 2017. Seventy stores will remain open nationwide.

Other stores that will be staying open include Peoria, Marion, and Springfield.

Gift cards will remain valid until May 18.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.