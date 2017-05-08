Underground explosion knocks out power in downtown St. Louis

Nearly 1,000 people are without power in downtown St. Louis due to an underground explosion.More >
Nearly 1,000 people are without power in downtown St. Louis due to an underground explosion.More >
A person who was on a bicycle has died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.More >
A person who was on a bicycle has died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.More >
A man is in critical condition after being found shot inside a car in north St. Louis overnight.More >
A man is in critical condition after being found shot inside a car in north St. Louis overnight.More >
Police in North County are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery Monday morning.More >
Police in North County are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery Monday morning.More >