Underground explosion knocks out power in downtown St. Louis

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Nearly 1,000 people are without power in downtown St. Louis due to an underground explosion.

Ameren officials said they are working diligently to restore power to more than 900 people in downtown buildings, including the Magnolia hotel and the Mansion House.

The area affected is from 4th St. in the eastern part of downtown, 9th street, and from Locust to Washington Ave.

Officials said about 12 traffic lights are out, but they brought out a generator to help fix the problem. Ameren hopes to have the lights back up by rush hour on Monday.

There are no injuries are reported at this time.

