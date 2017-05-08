Sleeping 14-year-old injured when bullet flies through wall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager who was asleep inside her north St. Louis home early Saturday morning was injured when someone fired rounds into the home.

Police said the 14-year-old girl was in bed, and woke up to the sound of gunfire. She then felt a pain in her arm. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed another home was also struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved