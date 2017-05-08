21-year-old in critical condition after being shot in north St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is in critical condition after being found shot inside a car in north St. Louis overnight.

The 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a vehicle outside a fire house in the 5200 block of Natural Bridge just before 1 a.m. Monday.

A 22-year-old man was also inside the vehicle when police arrived. He reportedly told officers they were inside the parked vehicle in the 3100 block of North Ninth Street when several suspects exited an SUV and fired shots into their vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle said he was able to drive away from the scene, coming to rest at the fire house. The passenger was not injured in the shooting.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition.

Homicide units are investigating the shooting.

No other details have been released.

