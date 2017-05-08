Suspect sought after North County bank robbed Monday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in North County are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery Monday morning.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Regions Bank on Kienlen Avenue before 11 a.m.

Officials with the North County Police Cooperative said they have surveillance of the suspect and plan to release it sometime Monday.

No other details regarding the robbery have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved