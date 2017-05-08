Suspect in custody following overnight standoff in East Alton

Investigator on the scene of a home in the 400 block of Wood River Ave. in East Alton following the standoff (Credit: KMOV)

EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody following an overnight standoff in East Alton.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Wood River Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday after shots were fired. When the officers got to the scene, more shots were heard.

Officers did not return fire, but some bullets hit nearby homes.

Before tactical units could kick down the door, the suspect surrendered, police said.

Several homes in the area were evacuated as the situation developed.

The suspect was known to officers, police said.

The police chief said the suspect was the only one inside the home.

Police have not identified the suspect.

