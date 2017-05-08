Grieving friends, family gather at "Say Their Name" vigil on Sunday

Organizer of the "Say Their Name" event Clara Holmes.

Family and friends gather for the "Say Their Name" vigil and balloon release on Sunday.

Everyone who came out to the event shared a common desire - to stop the violence in St. Louis.

Organizers said they host as many events like this one that they can to show support for those who are grieving a loss.

"We just wish and pray that St. Louis city [will] be a better place that we live in and we just wish that people could stop all this violence going on," said organizer Clara Holmes.

The balloon release was supposed to be last weekend but was post poned due to rain.

