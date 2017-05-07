Fire breaks out at motel near Lambert airport. (Credit: KMOV)

West Overland fire protection district is investigating a fire at an extended stay motel near Lambert airport.

A single unit on the first floor of Northwest Airport Inn in St. Ann's set on fire around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

West Overland Fire says 60 people in 30 units were displaced.

The smoke damage is extensive throughout the motel, although the fire itself was very self contained. The building needed to be heavily ventilated from carbon monoxide, and gas and power were turned off as a precaution.

The bomb and arson squad was also on scene to help West Overland Fire in their investigation. It is still unclear what started the fire.

There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross happened to have a shelter open for flood victims, so they arrived on scene to offer a place to stay for the displaced residents.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.