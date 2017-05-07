New restaurant opens inside the iconic Bevo Mill

A new restaurant inside the Bevo Mill opened its doors for the first time on Sunday.

The century-old building has been transformed into Das Bevo Bierhall, a contemporary pub with German influences.

Another St. Louis institution is at the helm of the kitchen – the catering company attached to Sugarfire Smokehouse.

“A lot of love and care into every detail, we made sure we kept a lot of the structure the same,” said general manager Amanda Gaines. “We added contemporary feel to the tables, new tables, new glassware, new everything.”

Plans are also in place to add a bed and breakfast in the body of the windmill.

