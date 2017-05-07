"Run for Sight" event breaks fundraising record

Fields and his family wearing "Joshua's Joggers" shirts at the "Run for Sight" event. (Credit: KMOV)

Joshua Fields, runner with visual impairments, at the "Run for Sight" event Sunday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

More than a thousand runners and walkers were at Ballpark Village Sunday morning for the “Run for Sight" event.

Proceeds from the run go to the Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments.

The center is dedicated to maximizing the vision the kids do have then adapting activities so they can participate.

“It’s helped me overcome things I otherwise couldn’t,” said runner Joshua Fields. “Like skiing, we went in February and otherwise without them I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

Jan Huneke from the DGC for Children said just because these kids have visual impairments that doesn’t take away their options.

“Even though there is an impairment in vision, there are all kinds of possibilities for these kids and it just takes a little thoughtfulness to figure out how to do that and they are amazing,” she said.

Organizers said Sunday morning’s race broke fundraising records as the event brought in more than $115,000.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.