MoDOT expects to reopen 141 before Tuesday morning rush

Route 141 in Valley Park was still underwater on Sunday morning (Credit: KMOV)

While Route 141 under Interstate 44 has been closed for most of the week due to flooding, MoDOT says they expect to reopen the road before the morning rush on Tuesday, May 9.

Although the water from the Meramec River is expected to recede by Monday, the pavement must be inspected and cleaned before traffic is allowed to come through the area again.

In a statement, MoDOT advised drivers to continue to avoid the area even if it appears that water has been receded.

Interstate 44 has been open since Thursday.

