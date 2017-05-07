2017 JDRF Dream Gala raises over $700,000 for Type 1 diabetes re - KMOV.com

2017 JDRF Dream Gala raises over $700,000 for Type 1 diabetes research

Posted: Updated:
The 2017 JDRF Gala (Credit: Russell Kinsaul, KMOV) The 2017 JDRF Gala (Credit: Russell Kinsaul, KMOV)

The 2017 JDRF Dream Gala, held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel at the Arch, raised over $700,000 on Saturday night. 

KMOV's Courtney Bryant served as emcee and KMOV's Russell Kinsaul was the 2017 honoree. 

JDRF is the leading global organization funding research for Type 1 diabetes. Each year, 40,000 Americans are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and there is no cure for the disease. 

The JDRF Dream Gala in St. Louis has raised more than $10 million since its inception. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly