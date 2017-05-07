Route 141 in Valley Park remains underwater on Sunday

As flood waters throughout the St. Louis region recede, one major roadway in Valley Park is still underwater.

Route 141 has been closed for most of the week due to flooding, forcing many of the businesses in the area to close as well. While some of those businesses are still closed, the Bob Evans on 141 was open on Sunday morning.

Residents of the area told KMOV that they are eager to get back to a sense of normalcy.

"I expected to see it being down way more than it was, and it wasn't," Valley Park resident Katie Shaffer said.

Even after the water recedes, the pavement has to be inspected and cleaned before traffic can come through again. MoDOT told News 4's Paige Hulsey that their goal to have the road reopen on Monday hasn't changed.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved