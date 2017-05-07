First-alarm fire breaks out at East Grand apartment building

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Grand for a first-alarm fire on Sunday.

Crews arrived at the scene, a three story brick apartment, to find fire showing from the third floor. The preliminary report lists a child playing with matches as the possible cause of the fire.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, multiple units were affected by the blaze, and 13 occupants have been displaced. One adult occupant is currently being treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries have been reported, and the Red Cross is currently assisting with those displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved