Area Texas Roadhouse restaurants to hold fundraiser for fallen Laclede Gas workers

Texas Roadhouse restaurants in the St. Louis area will be hosting a fundraiser on Monday for the families of two Laclede Gas workers who died on the job.

Between 4 and 10 p.m. on Monday night, all area Texas Roadhouses will donate 10% of food sales to the families of Alex Boschert and William Froelich.

Boschert and Froelich were both shot and killed while working in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood last month.

