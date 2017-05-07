Volunteers help Arnold residents clean up after flooding

Volunteers flocked to Arnold on Saturday to help the community clean up now that flood waters have started to go down.

Like many people across the St. Louis region, residents are picking up the pieces for the second time in about 15 months after the flood of 2015.

Dozens of homes along Starling Airport Road were swallowed by water during the 2015 flood. This time, Stacy Robinson used sandbags to prepare, but still had four feet of water in her basement.

"I was hurt," Robinson said. "I had just finished my basement three weeks ago from the 2015 flood.

After the Meramec River crested, volunteers showed up to help, including 17-year-old Daylan Creswell, who told KMOV it just felt like "a good thing to do."

