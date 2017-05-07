Person shot in the back at Tucker and Chouteau - KMOV.com

Person shot in the back at Tucker and Chouteau

Posted: Updated:
Credit KMOV Credit KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in St. Louis early Sunday morning. 

Police say the victim was shot in the back in the area of Tucker Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue around 3:21 a.m. The victim is conscious and breathing.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly