Annual festival on Cherokee Street brings food and fun

Festival-goers at the annual event on Cherokee Street. (Credit: KMOV)

The annual festival on Cherokee Street kicked off with a parade on Saturday.

At the event there’s live entertainment, food and wrestling.

There’s also free activities for children and families.

Festival attendees said they are just happy to be outside in nice weather.

"We are enjoying the sunshine for the first time in about two weeks, enjoying the sun over the flooding," said festival-goer Courtney Heberlein. "There's a lot of bands going on, lot's of good food, enjoyment, enjoying Cinco De Mayo and the sun."

The event is only happening Saturday and runs until 11 p.m.

