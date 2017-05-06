Residents in mobile home park still without power after floods

The mobile home park in Mitchell, Ill. without power after floods. (Credit: KMOV)

MITCHELL, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A voluntary evacuation was issued for residents in a mobile home park in Mitchell on Monday.

As the water rushed in it didn’t get inside the homes but right up to the edges.

Some residents have returned and some continued to stay but the power has been shut off for safety reasons.

“Luckily I work for a good guy, he gave me a generator and we got power and food, we’re ok,” said resident Stosh Growbowski.

The Mitchell fire chief said they hope to get the power back on soon. But, it all depends on how fast they can pump the water out.

