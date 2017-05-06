Homicide investigating after man shot multiple times in chest - KMOV.com

Homicide investigating after man shot multiple times in chest

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue Saturday evening.

Officials said a man was shot multiple times in the chest and was unresponsive at the scene.

Homicide was requested. 

More information will become available as this story develops. 

