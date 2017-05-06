Missouri to offer resource centers to flooding victims

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - As rivers recede across much of Missouri after extensive flooding, victims will be able to get recovery help from response centers being set up in the state.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency says it is helping coordinate what it calls "one-stop shops" for recovery services at makeshift resource centers.

SEMA says the first two will open Monday in Neosho in Newton County and in Anderson in McDonald County, both in southwestern Missouri.

SEMA says the centers are being offered in conjunction with the American Red Cross and the Missouri departments of social services, mental health, insurance and health and senior services.

The centers will provide trained workers to identify assistance resources involving housing, public aid, mental health counseling and guidance about insurance issues.

