Accident leaves 1 man dead

One man is dead after an accident occurred on westbound Interstate 44 at Antire Road early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. 23-year-old Andrew Jeffress was traveling on I-44 when his vehicle struck the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

There is no information about the details behind the accident at this time.

