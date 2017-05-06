Two injured following double shooting in Fountain Park

A double shooting in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis left two people injured on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. One victim was shot in the head and is in critical condition, the other was shot in the chest but is conscious and breathing.

No other information is available at this time, and police do not yet have any information on a suspect.

