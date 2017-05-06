Teenager shot in South St. Louis on Saturday morning

A teenager was taken to a local hospital after he was reportedly shot in the Marine Villa neighborhood of St. Louis on Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, a 14-year-old male, was shot in the stomach around 10:14 a.m. on President Street. He was reportedly conscious and breathing when officers arrived, and communicated with officers on the scene.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

