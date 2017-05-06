Cyclist hit and killed by vehicle in St. Louis - KMOV.com

Cyclist hit and killed by vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo.

A person who was on a bicycle has died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Gravois and Taft avenue in St. Louis. 

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.

