Pham recalled, hits 2-run HR as Cards overpower Braves 10-0

Centerfielder Tommy Pham #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a 2-run home run in the third inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 5, 2017 in Atlanta. (Getty Images)

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Tommy Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer after his recall from the minors, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-0 on Friday night.

Lance Lynn (4-1) allowed four hits in six innings, and has given up just two runs while winning four straight starts.

Aledmys Diaz had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the Cardinals' four-run third and a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Pham was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and started in center field after outfielder Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Dexter Fowler also was held out with a strained right shoulder suffered in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-4) gave up seven runs and nine hits with two walks in four innings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.