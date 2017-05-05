Eureka community stepping up efforts to help flood victims

Many Eureka residents attended a Cinco De Mayo celebration relieved the recent flood damage was not as bad as December 2015. Credit: KMOV

Eureka residents are stepping up to help those in their community affected by flooding.

Renee Streberger was stuck in her home during this week’s flooding and with the help of neighbors, she organized a fundraiser to help others. A silent auction was held to raise funds.

More help is coming from El Nopal Mexican Restaurant during their Cinco De Mayo celebration

“I feel like Eureka deserves a big celebration, so we’re ready to party and make Eureka smile again,” said Mendoza with El Nopal Mexican Restaurant.

At nearby O’Dell’s Irish Pub, cleanup is underway, but it is far less than the hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage from the flooding in December 2015. The damage was not as bad his week, in part because of a sandbag wall that was the result of a community effort.

In December 2015, 50 homes and 15 businesses were damaged.

