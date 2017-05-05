Wreck closes WB lanes of Poplar Street Bridge - KMOV.com

Wreck closes WB lanes of Poplar Street Bridge

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Connect
A wreck has closed all westbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge. Credit: MoDOT A wreck has closed all westbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge. Credit: MoDOT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A wreck involving an overturned car has closed all lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Accident Reconstruction has been called to the scene.

Other details were not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly