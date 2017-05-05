Homeowners in one part of Arnold frustrated after flooding

Residents of an area of Arnold are frustrated and fuming after experiencing flooding for the second time in less than two years.

Many who live along Boeing Drive said they would like to leave, but are concerned if they would be able to sell their homes. The area in and around Boeing Drive never used to flood in the past.

After major flooding in December 2015, the City of Arnold said around 10 homeowners simply walked away from their homes. Many who stayed are hoping for some type of buyout.

“We applied for over 50, but right now it looks like we’re only getting approved for two,” said Arnold City Administrator Brian Richardson.

Richardson said getting buyout money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is not easy. Even when money does come in, many homeowners say it isn’t enough.

“The last time they offered, it was ridiculous. We couldn’t even pay off the mortgage,” said homeowner Stephanie Lyerla.

The offers are based on assessed value. Residents told News 4 they’re not ready to leave quite yet.

Richardson said the best way for buyout money to be approved is when there’s repeated damage.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved