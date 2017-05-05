Woman honors late granddaughter by donating prom dresses, tuxedos

A Metro East woman's determined to honor her late granddaughter's legacy this prom season.

"All for my granddaughter, all for her name," said Yvette Hicks. "She was an amazing little girl."

Hicks is owner of Anaya's House of Fashion, a clothing store for students in need set to open in August in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

She told News 4 her granddaughter, Anaya had an eye for fashion.

"She wore heels at the age of 2 and she could walk in them perfectly," said Hicks.

In 2015, the 6-year old passed away.

"They (doctors) said she said a rare form of heart disease," said Hicks.

Hicks has channeled her hurt into a helping hand, donating dresses and tuxedos to children in need.

"It's like healing for us, it's therapeutic," said Hicks. "She was so young, but we're carrying on her memory, her spirit."

Thursday night, Hicks' apparel made an appearance at a youth summit in Madison, Illinois.

"It was fun, we got to play music and do our thing," said Jazzmine Craig, one of several girls who walked down the runway donning one of Hicks' dresses. "I worked that thing."

"When she had that dress on, it just built her confidence sky high over the top," said Craig's Jolanda Davis. "I was just so amazed."

Amazed is exactly what Hicks told News 4 she is hoping for as she continues working to uplift Anaya's legacy.

"Even though my granddaughter's not here, her personality will carry on with all these kids who are in need," said Hicks.

Hicks told News 4 she still has plenty of prom dresses and tuxedos to give out to students.

If you know someone in need, please click here to reach out to her.