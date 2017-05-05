Water main break in Overland closes westbound Page - KMOV.com

Water main break in Overland closes westbound Page

A water main break shut down westbound Page just north of I-170 (Credit: KMOV) A water main break shut down westbound Page just north of I-170 (Credit: KMOV)
OVERLAND (KMOV.com) -

Westbound Page (Route D) just east of I-170 is closed due to a water main break.

One lane is currently getting by eastbound, and water crews are currently on their way to the scene. 

No other information is available at this time. 

