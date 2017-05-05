Charges issued in attempted murder of Dupo cop

Prosecutors in St. Clair County have issued charges in the attempted murder of a Dupo police officer.

William V. Bowen now faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

The incident began early on Wednesday morning when officers were called to the 300 block of Stone Street in response to two male subjects walking around with flashlights through yards.

Upon arrival, officers observed Bowen allegedly running away from a home and getting into a Ford Mustang that was later determined to be stolen.

After a short pursuit, the Mustang stopped on Illinois Route 3 just south of Stolle Road. Bowen exited the vehicle and headed for a nearby wooded area. When the officer tried to follow him, Bowen allegedly turned around and fired several shorts at the officer.

The officer took cover behind his patrol car and did not return fire. Bowen then ran into the wooded area and was taken into custody a short time later after several other police agencies set up a perimeter.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved