Charges issued in attempted murder of Dupo cop

The National Guard lent a helping hand to those in Pacific in an effort to pick up thousands of sandbags.More >
Prosecutors in St. Clair County have issued charges in the attempted murder of a Dupo police officer.More >
Tourists and locals have been heading to the riverfront to check out the water levels and visit the arch.More >
A 9-year-old child who was involved in a car crash at Lambert Airport in April has diedMore >
