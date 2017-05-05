Woman shot at by husband is on the road to recovery

A Ladue Schuncks was the scene of a violent crime after shots were fired at a woman. The gunman was her own husband.

Kat Hutson is on the road to recovery. When everything became so dark for her, the community came in to lift her up.

“I am just so happy to be alive. It is hard to be angry,” says Hutson.

On March 28, Hutson’s husband Michael shot at her, as she showed up to work at the Schuncks store at Clayton and Lindbergh. Hours later, he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. Hutson does not know how many shots were fired at her.

“They are saying six to nine, so they are not sure. I still have a couple bullets in me that they say were safer to leave in, then take out,” she says.

Grateful to be alive, things have been looking up for Hutson, including the birth of her newest grandson, Mason. She says it was emotional for her and her son.

“He was grateful that I was able to be here and I was crying,” says Hutson.

Hutson is still dealing with some complications from the attack. Physical therapy is helping.

“I have damage to my leg my right side, I can't move my hand a whole lot,” she says.

Prior to the attack, she says her husband forged her signature and stole the title of their previous car. Car-less, the Frank Leta Family Charitable Donation Foundation stepped up, donating her an Acura SUV.

“It's been a lifesaver. I can make my appointments for therapy,” says Hutson.

Steve Brown, General Manager of Frank Leta Acura said “To be able to give somebody a gift like this and really see the reaction how it impacts their life, it is really inspiring.”

Huston says what she has gone through has inspired her to help other women.

“Get out. Don't make excuses. Don't say when I can afford it when I have a place to go. Don't say, don't make excuses. There is help,” says Hutson.

To learn more about Frank Leta Family Charitable Donation Foundation click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved