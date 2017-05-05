National Guard, prison inmates help with sandbag removal in Pacific

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The National Guard lent a helping hand to those in Pacific in an effort to pick up thousands of sandbags.

Fifty members of the 11-75th military police company out of St. Clair Missouri rolled into town Friday morning and went to work.

“Well were doing some training in the local area and saw this and decided we’d pitch in,” said Eric Carody of the National Guard.

Also pitching in to pick up the sandbags was a group of inmates from the state prison in Pacific. The prison has provide inmates to help in pervious floods.

“It really helps to make the cleanup a lot better, we all spent a lot of hours and a lot of time and a lot of days putting all this stuff in and I don’t know how much more we all have to clean it all up, so it’s good to see these guys here,” said Brand Reed, local business owner.

While soldiers help with sandbags, Red Cross workers visited with flood victims to see what other kinds of help they need. Water got as high as six feet deep in parts of Pacific.

“Couldn’t get all the stuff out in time, and it’s just mud and mess and you can see the water line,” said David Brengard.

There’s a mess to clean up in at least 150 structures in the southeast part of Pacific.

But thanks to the National Guard and prison inmates, the soggy sandbags are starting to disappear.

